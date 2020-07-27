Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) agrees to purchase Optimal Blue, a provider of secondary market solutions and data services, from GTCR for an enterprise value of $1.8B.

BKI will combine its Compass Analytics business with Optimal Blue in a newly formed entity with minority co-investors Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP. Black Knight will own ~60% of the new entity.

"We will be adding industry-leading product, pricing and eligibility capabilities to our already robust set of solutions and enhancing our already comprehensive data and analytics capabilities," said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Black Knight.

BKI rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

The Optimal Blue network includes ~1,000 originators and 185 investors that use its product, pricing, and eligibility ("PPE") capabilities engine, and more than 3,500 industry participants, in total, including brokers and service providers.

The PPE engine produces more than 240M pricing quotes per year, representing ~35% of all mortgages with locked interest rates nationwide.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2020.

BKI will fund the deal with cash on hand, debt financing, and equity contributions form Cannae and Thomas H. Lee Partners.

