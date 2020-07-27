Morgan Stanley has upgraded Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Overweight from Underweight citing a favorable risk profile on Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab. Analyst Matthew Harrison also upped his price target to $357 (31% upside) from $263 saying the current price reflects "less than a 25% chance" for an FDA nod.

The agency's action date is in March 2021.

On the negative side, he believes that there is at least 10% downside risk from generic encroachment on MS med Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) which accounts for almost 1/3 of sales.