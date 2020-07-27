Stifel raises its price target on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to a Street-high $84 on its view that Q2 and Q3 consensus sales growth marks are as low.

For Q3, analyst Mark Astrachan sees 4.1% sales growth vs. +1.7% consensus given accelerating scanner data reflecting improving end-demand and a likely restocking benefit in June/July reversing a destocking in April/May given the pandemic.

"Positive catalysts include increasing contribution from innovation, including ACV expansion, new innovation including potentially hard seltzer, lessening share gains for Red Bull, and revised compensation that should help drive sales leverage."

It is also noted that MNST shares are currently trading at a 9% discount to a group of consumer peers on 2021 EV/EBIT despite similar sales growth and superior EBIT margins.

Looking ahead, Monster is seen introducing a new juice offering and potentially an additional coffee SKU.

Sector watch: Monster is also facing heightened competition from PepsiCo in the energy drink market.