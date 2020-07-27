Market rises as megacaps show their defensive appeal

Stocks start the week higher, as gold set new records, with techs and megacaps climbing, the new equity version of flight to safety.

The S&P is up 0.4% , the Dow is flat and the Nasdaq composite is gaining 0.9% .

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is in record territory, up 1.9% to $1,936/oz. and $2,000/oz. within striking distance. Spot silver is rallying, up 6.7% .

The Fab 5 megacap stocks open higher, a more familiar avenue for money even in times of risk-off. Tech and e-commerce are now "more like utilities than discretionary," BofA strategist Jared Woodward says.

Materials, helped by metals, and technology, helped by chips, are the leading sectors. Financials are lagging the most.

The dollar is struggling again, with the dollar index off 0.7% . Rates are also sliding, with the 10-year yield down a basis point at 0.58%.

In economic news, durable goods orders for June topped forecasts, +7.3% , but core orders, +3.3% , missed expectations.

Concerns about COVID-19 are rising in Europe, with the U.K. restoring its two-week quarantine for travelers from Spain after a spike in cases there.