Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) announced that it will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to C$18M to existing eligible shareholders as of record August 5, 2020; offering on September 1, 2020.

Shareholders will receive 0.309406057 of a right for each share held; one whole right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one share upon payment of the subscription price of C$1.00/share.

Shareholders who fully exercise their rights in accordance will also be entitled to subscribe for additional shares in the rights offering, if available.

Proceeds will be used to partially repay the loan owing to its controlling shareholders Wexford Catalyst Trading (WCT) and Wexford Spectrum Trading (WST) previously announced on August 19, 2019 and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the rights offering, Sailfish has entered into a standby purchase agreement with WCT and WST to fully exercise its basic subscription privilege in respect of any rights it holds and additionally purchase any shares equal to Standby Purchaser's Allocation Percentage of the rights offering, if any unexercised rights available.