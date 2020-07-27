WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) announces the appointment of Ben Stump as its CRO with global responsibility for sales and marketing.

Stump has nearly 25 years of experience and proven success in sales, marketing, innovation and technology. Most recently he held the position of VP of Business Development, Brand Protection & Customer Engagement for the U.S.

His leadership experience in Digital Transformation, IoT ecosystems and Brand Protection, coupled with his strategic sales approach will deliver market leading solutions that provide tangible ROI for our customers as we collectively continue the digital transformation.” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO

Source: Press Release