Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) has jumped 43.5% at the open after its parent Sohu.com (SOHU +20.3%) announced it's received a nonbinding proposal to acquire Sogou, from Tencent (TCEHY -1.4%).
Sohu says Tencent is offering to buy the rest of Sogou for $9/ADS in cash. Sogou is now at $8.25.
That would make Sogou a private, indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent and provide for its delisting from the NYSE.
It's a preliminary offer, but Tencent's letter indicates it would use cash on hand for the deal, Sohu says.
