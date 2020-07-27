Seeking Alpha
Sogou +43.5% after receiving buyout offer fronm Tencent

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) has jumped 43.5% at the open after its parent Sohu.com (SOHU +20.3%) announced it's received a nonbinding proposal to acquire Sogou, from Tencent (TCEHY -1.4%).

Sohu says Tencent is offering to buy the rest of Sogou for $9/ADS in cash. Sogou is now at $8.25.

That would make Sogou a private, indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent and provide for its delisting from the NYSE.

It's a preliminary offer, but Tencent's letter indicates it would use cash on hand for the deal, Sohu says.