PDS Biotechnology (PDSB +14.5% ) announces positive preclinical data on Versamune-CoV-2 (PDS0203), its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Results showed that the candidate elicited induction of virus-specific CD8 killer and CD4 helper T-cells within 14 days of treatment and a 30-45 fold increase in COVID-19 specific T-cells and a 20-25-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies by day 14 when compared to the vaccine without Versamune.

The studies also showed substantial increase in neutralizing antibody levels continuing for over 30 days after vaccination.

As previously announced, the Company has also initiated preclinical development of Versamune-CoV-2FC (PDS0204), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate underdevelopment in partnership with Farmacore Biotechnology.