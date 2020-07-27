Range Resources (RRC -6.2%) reports Q2 production averaged nearly 2.35B cf/day, up 2.7% Y/Y, as drilling and completion spending totaled $99M.
The company expects FY 2020 production to come in at or slightly above 2.3B cfe/day, with an expected exit rate at or above 2.3B cfe/day.
Range says YTD capital spending of $235M is on track to spend at or below its planned $430M capital budget, as 2020 spending was weighted towards H1.
Range reiterates its FY 2020 natural gas liquids differential guidance of $0.50-$1.50/bbl above the Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel, and reiterates its full-year natural gas differential guidance of $0.20-$0.26/Mcf below Nymex.
The company also revises its FY 2020 condensate differential guide to $8-$9/bbl below WTI, a ~$3M impact to cash flow for the year vs. prior guidance.
Range recently was one of three natural gas plays rated new Buys at MKM Partners.
