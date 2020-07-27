MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF -2.6% ) agrees to acquire 100% of Biome Grow’s (OTCPK:BIOIF) subsidiary Highland Grow Inc., for total consideration of ~$12.9M. As part of the transaction, Biome will become the largest shareholder of MYM.

Highland Grow is licensed under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to cultivate, process, and distribute cannabis from its facility located in Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Total consideration consists of $1.5M in cash; 42,813,985 common shares of MYM at $0.065/share; 132,551,040 newly-created non-voting Class A Special Shares of MYM; and MYM’s agreement to make the Loan.

MYM has entered into a loan facility with 1909203 Ontario Inc. to borrow $3M for a term of 18 months with an option to extend for an additional 6 months, with interest at a face rate of 17.5% per annum.

MYM to loan Biome $1M for a term of 18 months with an option to extend for an additional 6 months; interest at a face rate of 17.5% per annum.

The cash proceeds of the transaction and the Biome Loan will principally be used by Biome to satisfy outstanding obligations owing to its senior lender.