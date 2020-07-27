Just days after Major League Baseball jump-started a delayed season, tonight's Miami Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled, according to media reports.

That follows reports that up to 12 players and coaches on the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark wrote yesterday that the Marlins played the Phillies Sunday despite having three players learn they'd tested positive, joining a fourth player who heard Friday - a "clear outbreak" on the team.

Now Rosenthal says eight more players and two coaches are positive.

The Marlins are still in Philadelphia.