Blink Charging (BLNK +2.4% ) announces the installation of a new, dual 80 Amp IQ 200 charging station at the Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Oregon.

The company says the dual-station is conveniently located directly across the street from the historic downtown brewery and pub.

Fort George obtained the Blink IQ 200 with help from a grant from the local utility company, Pacific Power.

A flurry of new deals and investor interest in EV names has helped spark a 319% rally in Blink Charging shares in just 90 days.

