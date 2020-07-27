Mosaic (MOS +1.4% ) discloses an amendment to its unsecured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other lenders that raises its revolving credit facility to $2.2B from $2B.

The first amendment also extends the maturity date by one year to Nov. 18, 2022 and makes adjustments to the interest rate margins and pricing grid related to the company's investment ratings.

Mosaic says no changes were made to covenants in the credit facility with respect to interest coverage and leverage ratio requirements.

Mosaic recently was upgraded to Buy from Underperform at Bank of America, citing the Trump administration's sympathy to the company's anti-dumping petitions.