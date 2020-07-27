U.S. Cellular (USM -0.3% ) has chosen Ericsson (ERIC +2.2% ) to supply it with millimeter wave equipment to support 5G use cases for consumers and enterprise.

Ericsson will provide 24 GHz, 28 GHz and 39 GHz mmWave equipment and services in the deal, and will also offer equipment and services to support 4G Citizens Broadband Radio Service.

The news follows a late-2019 agreement that Ericsson would be an equipment vendor for U.S. Cellular's 5G network.

U.S. Cellular is starting its mmWave deployment now, with commercial availability set for 2021.