Intel's 7nm product delay benefited Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares heading into tomorrow's earnings report. AMD has now also picked up a couple of price target increases.

Susquehanna lifts AMD's PT by $10 to $64, saying the constructive PC/data center environment and strong ramp for the new game consoles should "help AMD exceed lofty expectations."

The results "appear to have significant upside," while Intel's manufacturing struggles "provide more room for AMD share gains," writes analyst Christopher Rolland.

Susquehanna maintains a Neutral rating on valuation concerns.

Wedbush (Outperform) raises AMD from $60 to $75, saying Intel's stumbles increased confidence in AMD's "ability to continue to take share over an elongated period."

Consensus estimates for the quarter see $1.86B in revenue and EPS of $0.17.

AMD shares are up 2.3% to $70.99.

Previously: Intel drops 9% as product delay offsets strong earnings, lifting competitor AMD (Jul. 23 2020)