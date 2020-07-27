Debuting on the Apple iOS, Genius Brands International (GNUS +1.1% ) launched and made available for free its all-new dedicated Kartoon Channel!; it was launched on June 15 across multiple AVOD and OTT platforms.

"We are thrilled that the viewing audience has discovered Kartoon Channel! so quickly! The multitude of parents downloading our app for their kids has skyrocketed in the first 24 hours with the app reaching in the Top 10 for kids, and climbing, while receiving thousands of 5-star ratings. Kartoon Channel! is already significantly ahead of our plan," chairman & CEO Andy Heyward commented.

Genius will also premiere the upcoming comedy-adventure series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, currently in pre-production, in 1Q21.