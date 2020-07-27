Freeport-McMoRan (FCX +1.9% ) accepts $1.32B of notes under the cash tender offer previously announced to purchase up to $1.5B of its notes that include 3.55% senior notes due 2022, 3.875% senior notes due 2023 and 4.55% senior notes due 2024.

Holders of the tendered notes will get $30 early tender premium for each $1000 principal amount of notes. The deadline for receiving premium has been extended to August 7.

"As a company, we'll never work the same way that we did before," said CEO Richard Adkerson in recent earnings conference call.