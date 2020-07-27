Kontoor Brands (KTB +11.4% ) is the leading gainer in the apparel sector after catching a timely two-notch upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

The firm moves to a Buy rating from Sell on its view that the anticipated negative catalysts for Kontoor have already been priced into the stock, including negative earnings estimate revisions and a dividend cut.

"With a stronger-performing wholesale partner network, new distribution on the horizon, and an owned supply chain providing flexibility to fulfill just-in-time orders, we see KTB as best positioned relative to apparel wholesale peers to navigate the marketplace into 2H20," updates analyst Alexandra Walvis.

Shares of Kontoor Brands trade at the highest level since the middle part of June. See the Kontoor chart.