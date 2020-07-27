"Wall Street discovered hydrogen this year," writes Bill Alpert in Barron's, mentioning Plug Power (PLUG -1.6% ), Ballard Power (BLDP +0.3% ) and Bloom Energy (BE -1.8% ) - the first two of which are up fourfold in the past 12 months. "Trading at more than 50 times future cash flow, the stocks look priced to disappoint."

"It could take a decade before environmentally friendly hydrogen is competitively priced with natural gas. Moreover, small companies are up against big players, including government-backed rivals in China and deep-pocketed manufacturers, such as Cummins (CMI +1.1% )."

"If the sort of government incentives and mandates that spawned industries in solar, wind, and electric cars come to hydrogen, it will be good for polar bears and electrolyzer makers, such as the New Power unit of Cummins, and European specialists like NEL (OTCPK:NLLSY) and ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF), which have soldiered through years of modest sales and negative cash flow. Their stocks were neglected until hydrogen’s star started rising. But fuel-cell stocks have shot highest, notwithstanding their history of losses."

"PLUG has run up on retail driven momentum," adds Amit Ghate, who expects pressure from dilution and valuation to drop PLUG's price to $7. See the SA article, Why I've Taken A Small Tactical Short Position In Plug Power.