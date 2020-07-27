MTBC (MTBC +6.0% ) CFO Bill Korn states, "We believe that we are on track to generate $130 to 135M in revenue and $24 to 25M in adjusted EBITDA, on an annualized basis, during 2H20."

"Management's forward guidance is at a ramped up rate from the company's historic growth rate which is about as bullish as you can get in these times when most companies are justifiable reluctant to provide forward guidance. The company betting on itself by its willingness to pay double digit interest to preferred shareholders while they wait for the market to rerate the stock is also very bullish, " wrote Sergio Heiber on Seeking Alpha.