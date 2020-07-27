Telsey Advisory Group raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $2,800 to $3,600 while maintaining an Outperform rating, seeing "strong demand of both essentials and discretionary products" heading into this week's Q2 report.

The firm joins the chorus praising Amazon's pandemic-related e-commerce tailwind, and Telsey notes the "strong growth and profitability of the AWS cloud business.

More action: Wedbush (Outperform) lifts Amazon's PT from $3,050 to $3,500.

In other AMZN news, the company is adding 1,000 jobs in Ireland, bringing its total workforce in the country to 5,000.

Many of the new jobs will be in Amazon Web Services.

The company will also open a delivery station in Dublin this year.

Amazon shares are up 1.2% to $3,046.20.

The company has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and $3,098.56 average price target.