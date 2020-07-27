Chinese EV player Li Auto (LI) is looking to raise as much as $950M in the U.S. by selling 95M ADSs in a range of $8 to $10. The listing will be the largest by a Chinese company this year.

Li Auto plans to launch a highly competitive product in 2022 with pricing aimed at capturing share in the fast-growing large SUV market.

SEC Form F-1

Sector watch: Investors have ignored any of the tension between the U.S. and China to bid up Chinese EV pure play Nio (NYSE:NIO) by over 192% this year. Chinese EV manufacturer Xpeng Motors is also raising money for an EV push.