Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announces that Hannah Lim-Johnson has joined the company as senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary, effective August 3.

"Her extensive expertise in legal affairs and track record of success will be a great addition to the Meritor Executive Committee. We look forward to her joining the company." said Jay Craig, CEO and president.

Lim-Johnson will have responsibility for the company's legal affairs, which includes oversight of legal activities related to corporate governance, acquisitions and divestitures, litigation, business standards compliance, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property. She will also manage the corporate legal department.