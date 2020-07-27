Celsion (CLSN -1.7% ) has randomized first two patients in the Phase 2 portion of Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 Study evaluating GEN-1 in newly diagnosed stage 3/4 ovarian cancer patients. The Company expects to complete the enrollment of up to 118 subjects in about a year.

The study will evaluate dosing, safety, efficacy, and biological activity of GEN-1 administered in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT), as compared to NACT alone.

Earlier this year, the company reported data from the Phase I portion of the OVATION 2 Study that showed successful tumor resections, with seven out of eight patients (87.5%) in the GEN-1 treatment arm having a complete tumor resection.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended dose of 100 mg/m², for the study.

GEN-1 is an interleukin 12 (IL-12) DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system, a technology platform the company calls TheraPlas. It is designed to stimulate the local production and secretion of IL-12, a potent inducer of anti-cancer immunity, around the tumor site.