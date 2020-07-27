Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS -1.1% ) reports Q2 operating revenue of Ps.1.53B, a decrease of 81.7% Y/Y.

Total ancillary revenues which represented 46.6% of total operating revenues were Ps.711M, a decrease of 75.5% Y/Y.

Total ancillary revenues/passenger reached Ps.644 (+25.2% Y/Y) and total operating revenues/available seat mile were Ps.108.9 cents (-19.7% Y/Y).

Operating margin was (153.8%), a deterioration of 161.7 bps Y/Y.

The average economic fuel cost/gallon decreased 10.4% Y.Y, reaching Ps.43.8/gallon.

The Mexican peso appreciated 2.3% against the U.S. dollar; the Company booked a net foreign exchange gain of Ps.1.11B derived from U.S. dollar net monetary liability position.

During Q2, the net CFO was Ps.584M, net cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.1.18B, which included Ps.806M of aircraft rental payments.

The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.120M, thus leading to a net decrease of cash and equivalents of Ps.644M totalling to Ps.10B.

Co. implemented a “liquidity preservation plan” which achieved a total of Ps. 6.1B pesos or $266M through payment deferrals and cost reductions for 2020.

Specifically, for Q2, liquidity preservation plan brought Ps. 2.2B pesos in benefits; of which Ps. 357M pesos were cost avoidance.

