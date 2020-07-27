AngloGold Ashanti (AU +10.3% ) says it expects to report a jump in H1 headline earnings, helped by higher gold prices, weaker local currencies, higher foreign exchange gains and gains from its Kibali joint venture.

The miner expects to report headline earnings of US$0.94-$0.99/share, or $392M-$416M for the half year ended June 30, compared with $120M and $0.29/share for the prior-year period.

AngloGold says it expects production for the half-year at nearly 1.47M oz. vs. 1.55M oz. a year ago.

AngloGold says H1 performance was supported by strong Q2 results from Geita, Iduapriem and Serra Grande, while the Obuasi redevelopment project continues to ramp up after delays due to complications from COVID-19.

Precious metals miners enjoy broad gains today as the gold price surges to a record high above $1,935/oz.