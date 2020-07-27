Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, part of the Textron Systems segment of Textron (TXT +0.6% ), has been selected to provide two U.S. Air Force bases with adversary air live training under the Combat Air Forces Contracted Air Support program.

Under the awards, worth up to a combined $240M, ATAC will provide adversary air live training to pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

The combined contracts provide for over 3,000 sorties per year for up to 4.5 years, which will be provided by ATAC's fleet of Mirage F1 fighter aircraft and are expected to commence by Fall 2020.

