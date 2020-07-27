For Q2, Franchise Group (FRG +4.5% ) estimates consolidated revenue to be between $505 and $515M, GAAP net loss of $27 to $24M or net loss per share of $0.76 to $0.70.

Proforma adjusted EBITDA is seen between $55 and $65M and non-GAAP EPS between $0.34 and $0.53.

Q2 American Freight revenue of ~$119M vs. $107.7M in 2Q19, with 150 locations closed at various times amid pandemic. Comparable store sales were ~-55%, 37% and 43% in fiscal April, May and June, respectively; legacy American Freight comparable store sales estimated ~26% higher Y/Y.

Q2 The Vitamin Shoppe recorded revenue of ~$237.7M vs. $270.9M in 2Q19 as up to 90 locations closed at various times amid pandemic; adjusting for store closures and civil unrest comparable store sales are down ~3.1% Y/Y. July comparable stores rose 10%+ Y/Y.

Liberty Tax completed ~1.15M federal tax returns in the U.S. through the July 15th extended tax deadline vs. 1.3M for the 2019 tax season; operational in 2,501 U.S. locations in 2020 vs. 2,821 locations in 2019.

Buddy’s Home Furnishings Q2 revenue of ~$25.4M vs. $23.4M in year ago period; comparable company owned store sales were up ~9.6% Y/Y. July comparable store sales were higher 10%+ Y/Y.

Q2 earnings release and conference call is scheduled for August 6, 2020