It is a busy Monday morning of developments for DraftKings (DKNG -7.6% ).

Oppenheimer says the state of Massachusetts is fast tracking a sports betting proposal by adding it into a $372M economic development bill.

"We see the current proposal as favorable to DKNG given that, if the proposal passes, MA would essentially become the first untethered OSB state, meaning mobile operators such as DKNG wouldn’t need to be tied to a retail establishment," notes analyst Jed Kelly.

The news for DraftKings was less favorable in Illinois, where the in-person provision for sports betting is effective again.

In the sports world in general, MLB's Miami Marlins had to cancel a game due to a COVID outbreak among the team. That could be behind some of the selling pressure on DKNG today. Analysts have expected missed games in the major sports leagues as COVID-19 cases flare up, but forecast betting volume will still be strong.