Tonight's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies is canceled, the Athletic reports, and Major League Baseball is set to hold an emergency meeting, with its four-day-old 2020 season already precarious due to COVID-19.
The Phillies played the Miami Marlins Sunday despite the news that four Marlins players had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. With eight more Marlins players and two coaches having tested positive, the Marlins canceled their game against Baltimore tonight.
Clamor is rising for MLB to just cancel its late season outright, a move that would ding postseason broadcasters along the way - ESPN (DIS -0.9%), TBS (T -0.9%) and World Series broadcaster Fox (FOX -3.2%, FOXA -4%).