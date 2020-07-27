Tonight's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies is canceled, the Athletic reports, and Major League Baseball is set to hold an emergency meeting, with its four-day-old 2020 season already precarious due to COVID-19.

The Phillies played the Miami Marlins Sunday despite the news that four Marlins players had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. With eight more Marlins players and two coaches having tested positive, the Marlins canceled their game against Baltimore tonight.