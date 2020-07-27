Bank of Hawaii's (BOH -0.2% ) better-than-expected Q2 EPS and revenue weren't quite enough to buoy the bank's stock.

Q2 EPS of 98 cents surpassed the average analyst estimate of 90 cents and increased from 87 cents in Q1, but full from $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $40.4B (bigger than the $32.9M Visible Alpha estimate) increased from $33.6M in Q1 and $4.0M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest income of $126.7M (vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $126.6M) rose from $126.0M in Q1 and from $124.1M in Q2 2019; net interest margin of 2.83% fell 13 basis points from the previous quarter and 21 bps from Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue of $178M beats the average analyst estimate of $166.9M and compares with $172.1M in Q1 and $169.5M in Q2 2019.

Total loans and leases of $11.8B at June 30, 2020 rose from $11.4B at March 31, 2020; total deposits of $17.4B at Q2-end increased from $16.1B at Q1-end.

Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.

