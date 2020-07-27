Shineco (TYHT +40.1% ) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 73.7% stake in Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical in exchange of common shares worth no more than $25M.

Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical is a Chinese biotechnology company focusing on on-site diagnostic product R & D and high-tech biomedical products manufacturing, to step into the market of COVID-19 nucleic acid detection.

Mr. Yuying Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, commented, “We view this potential acquisition of CBP as a great opportunity and a key growth driver for Shineco. Currently, one of the best ways to detect COVID-19 infection is by taking nucleic acid test and CBP’s technology can achieve rapid nucleic acid testing, allowing customers to complete all procedures at home from collecting sample to having result. We believe this acquisition can expand our business, increase our revenue and profits, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”