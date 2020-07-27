Rainmaker Worldwide's (OTCPK:RAKR +3.9% ) local partnership with Eric Strachan in The Bahamas will produce and distribute bottled water using its solar Air-to-Water machines; estimated to produce up to an annual $27M in revenue when all required 50 machines are deployed phased in over the next 3 years.

The solar capable Air-to-Water units will produce a combined volume of up to 250K liters of water/day, which Bahamians can access for a low rate of 12-30 cents/liter.

Rainmaker announced a merger agreement with Sphere 3D on July 15, expected to close in fall 2020; latter's name will change to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. and intends to trade under the symbol RAIN.

Under the agreement, rainmaker shareholders will receive 1/3 of a share of Sphere 3D for each whole share of the former exchanged and one-third of a warrant or option for each whole warrant or option then held by such Rainmaker shareholder.