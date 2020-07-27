Capstone Turbine (CPST -1.7% ) is continuing to diversify its long-term microturbine rental business with a C1000 Signature Series microturbine rental contract for a remote manufacturing facility in Colorado.

The 5-year rental, scheduled to begin in September 2020, will replace a reciprocating diesel generator and provide 1 MW of prime power.

Capstone's current microturbine rental fleet stands at approximately 8 MW, and as part of management's focus to achieve and sustain positive Adjusted EBITDA, the fleet should continue to expand towards the company's initial fleet target of 10 MW.

"Long-term rentals are a significant opportunity for us and provide reoccurring revenue at high margins," said CEO Darren Jamison. "Long-term rentals and our industry-leading Factory Protection Plan long-term service contracts help migrate Capstone towards an energy as a service model, which is a nice fit for our hi-tech microturbine technology."

According to Technavio, the global power rental market size will grow by over $992M during 2018-2022, which will be driven by the rising demand for uninterrupted power in the next five years.