Penn National Gaming (PENN -4.8% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -5.1% ) are trading lower as two of the stocks closely associated with sports betting.

The rough start for MLB with a game canceled already due to COVID-19 concerns is sure to raise some anxiety over how the NFL season will play out with its sports-leading volume of betting action.

Penn was hoping to roll out its Barstool app in time for the NFL and college football seasons and MGM is looking to leverage its growing sports betting presence.

In other parts of the world, sports leagues have gone off nearly flawlessly, giving some hope that the NBA and NHL can make it through their playoff schedules by competing inside bubbles.

