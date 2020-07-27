Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is up 9% on high volume and reclaimed its March high after a positive mention in Barron's Technology Trader, where it's termed "seriously underpriced."

The company was built through a multiyear series of acquisitions, Eric Savitz writes, including last month's cornerstone deal with TiVo, and it's amassed a "remarkable" collection of tech patents.

It also has annual revenue of well over $1B, and more than $420M in cash flow and what seems like an "absurdly low" $2.4B enterprise value.

A plan to split the company could unlock value, though a fly in the ointment is a long-running patent dispute between TiVo and Comcast.

B. Riley FBR last week wrote of 150% expected upside based on a decision to come this week at the International Trade Commission.