American Energy Partners (OTCPK:AEPT +17.9% ) preliminary performance indicates staggering growth as compared to the Q2 2019.

Revenue of ~$173,000, increased 1100% Y/Y

Total assets of ~$294,000, increased 225% Y/Y

Accounts receivable of ~$68,000, growth rate 500% Y/Y

Cash balance of ~$120,000, growth rate 5,000% Y/Y

“Geotechnical sales continue to be a strong driver and as we move through the fiscal year. We intend to continue to build out that sector through additional acquisitions and partnerships. We have also seen a great deal of promise from our most recent acquisition, educational platform, Oilfield Basics. We’ve released a great deal of high-quality content from industry experts and executives and we intend to continue to do so.” says Brad Domitrovitsch, Chairman & CEO.