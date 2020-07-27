Republicans want temporary $200/week jobless benefit - Wash. Post

Senate Republicans are looking for an immediate cut to federal unemployment benefits to $200/week from $600/week, the Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the plan.

The $200 payment would be a stop-gap measure until states can implement the GOP's preferred plan of paying 70% of wages. Those changes are to be implemented within two months.

The S&P, +0.6% , moved off its morning highs.

The full plan is to be released after the market close, but is already facing opposition from House Democrats.

A new round of stimulus checks is also expected to be in the GOP stimulus plan.

