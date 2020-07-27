In its annual shareholder's meet on July 24, 2020, BOQI International Medical (BIMI -3.4% ) received approval for shares issuance in a private placement upon:

conversion of $4.45M of senior secured convertible notes sold to two institutional investors on June 2, 2020

conversion of up to $2.10M of additional senior secured convertible notes that may be sold to the institutional investors

exercise of up to 1.3M warrants issued to the institutional investors and exercise of warrants to initially purchase 171,845 shares of the company’s common stock.