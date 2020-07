Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.2% ) announces it will close all store locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day to follow the lead of other major retailers.

The company also says store and distribution center teammates will continue to receive a 15% pay premium through the end of the year.

Dick's CEO Ed Stack says the company will continue to do all it can to support employees and show them gratitude.

Shares of Dick's are up 52% over the last 90 days.

Source: Press Release