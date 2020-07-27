Citing surprisingly strong new customer activity, SAP (NYSE:SAP) reports Q2 beats despite the pandemic. Shares are up 3.3% to $164.21.

SAP added over 500 deployments of its flagship S4/HANA system in the quarter and 37%% were new customers. There are now 14,600 S4/HANA customers, up 20% Y/Y.

Cloud revenue grew 18% Y/Y to €2.04B. Software license revenue fell 18% to €770M.

Operating cash flow for the first six months of the year rose 41% to €3.77B.

SAP reaffirms its lowered FY revenue estimate of $30.16-30.92B in revenue but raises the FCF outlook from $4.1B to $4.7B, citing lower capital spending, slower hiring, and reduced discretionary spending.

Press release.

Related: SAP announced plans to take its Qualtrics experience management software company public through an U.S. IPO.