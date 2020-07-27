Eni (E +1% ) says it has confirmed a significant hydrocarbon accumulation in the Ken Bau discovery in Block 114 offshore Vietnam.

The company says preliminary estimates point to a range of 7T-9T cf of raw gas in place with 400M-500M barrels of associated condensates.

50-50 joint venture partners Eni and Essar Group say the results confirm the importance of the discovery made in 2019, and to quickly appraise the full extent of the accumulation despite operational challenges posed by COVID-19.

Separately, Eni-backed Var Energi is seeking ~$1B for its Jotun production ship, Reuters reports.

Var Energi would then lease the floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which has been upgraded recently, to extend production at its Balder field in the Norwegian North Sea, according to the report.