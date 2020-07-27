Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT +4.3% ) appoints Verrica Pharma's (VRCA -2.8% ) Patrick Burnett as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective August 1.

Current CMO Howard Welgus plans to retire when Dr Burnett moves his post. Welgus will remain on the board while Arcutis founder Dan Estes will step down from the board.

Dr Burnett has previously held the leadership positions at Verrica Pharma, Sun Pharma and Novartis.

Arcutis’ president and CEO Frank Watanable said Dr Burnett's experience "will be invaluable to Arcutis as we advance our lead drug candidate through late-stage clinical trials and into regulatory approval to treat inflammatory dermatological conditions."

ARQT stock has gone up ~30% since its listing on NASDAQ in February this year.