The FDA has designated Orphan Drug status for Merus's (MRUS -0.9% ) Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Zeno is a class bispecific antibody that potently binds to the HER2 and HER3 receptors, to potently block the interaction of HER3 with its ligand, neuregulin 1 (NRG1).

Zeno is currently in global Phase 1/2 (eNRGy) trial, to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1 fusion cancers.

The company also appoints Andrew Joe, as Chief Medical Officer of the company; he brings over 20 years of experience and most recently he led the immuno-oncology program at Sanofi.