Under 5-year dry lease agreement terms with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +0.8% ) subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM), the company delivered a Boeing 767-300 converted freighter to its first dry-lease customer in Mexico - Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (MasAir).

MasAir provides scheduled ACMI charter air cargo services on more than 20 routes in Latin America and U.S.

"As the world’s largest lessor of 767 converted freighters, CAM provides dry leasing customers the opportunity to cost-effectively grow capacity to meet market demands," chief commercial officer Mike Berger commented.