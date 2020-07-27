Reuters reports that negotiations between the Europe Union (EU) and COVID-19 vaccine developers Pfizer (PFE -0.8% ), Sanofi (SNY +2.0% ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1% ) have bogged down due to disagreements over price, payment method and potential liability costs.

The EU is in talks with at least six vaccine makers to secure upfront supplies of vaccines if and when available, including Moderna (MRNA +7.3% ) and Germany's CureVac AG (CVAC).

Sanofi is negotiating to supply 300M doses of the candidate it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.2% ) and wants an immediate upfront payment for the entire stock according to two officials, a demand that has caused some "hurdles."

Pfizer and development partner BioNTech (BNTX -1.1% ) want the EU to pay for 500M doses only if their vaccine is authorized for sale, a move that would mitigate the risk if the vaccine proves unsuccessful but could substantially raise the cost if it works.

Further complicating matters are doubts from certain EU negotiators about mRNA (Moderna, CureVac).

By comparison, the U.S. has already inked supply agreements with AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5% ) and Pfizer among its funding deals. The agreed-upon $40 per treatment course it too bullish for Europe say officials.

AZN's initial deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands specified the delivery of 300M doses for 750M euros (2.5 euros per dose) with an option to buy an additional 100M doses.