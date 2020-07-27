Metallic Minerals (OTCPK:MMNGF) amended ts previously announced units offering under which a syndicate of underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 20M units at C$0.40/unit, for gross proceeds of C$8M; hold period of four months and one day from closing date.

Each Unit will consist of one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each warrant will be transferrable entitling the holder to acquire one share for 2-years from offer close at C$0.60/share.

In exchange of their services, underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the offer gross proceeds and broker warrants in an amount equal to 6.0% of the offer units exercisable for 2-years at the issue price.

No option for underwriters to increase offer size; expected to close about mid-August.

Proceeds will be used for exploration and development activities and for general corporate purposes.