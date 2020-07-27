Daré Bioscience (DARE) has initiated Phase 1 trial of DARE-HRT1, as a potential hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) in postmenopausal women.

DARE-HRT1, an intravaginal ring is designed to deliver a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone continuously over a 28-day period.

The 30-subject Australia-based study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics of two different dose combinations over 28 days.

Secondary endpoints include safety & tolerability of and comparing the exposure of estradiol, estrone, and progesterone of DARE-HRT1 over 28 days against a daily combination of oral estrogen (Estrofem) and oral progesterone (Prometrium).