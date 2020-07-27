Suncor Energy (SU -0.6% ) is facing seven environmental charges related to a July 2018 incident at its Strathcona County refinery in Alberta, says the province's minister of environment and parks.

The company is charged with one count of releasing a substance into the environment that may cause an adverse effect, one count of failing to report the release in a timely manner, and five counts of contravening a term or condition of approval.

The province has not provided detailed allegations, but a court hearing is scheduled for July 29.

Suncor last week reported a larger than expected Q2 adjusted loss but said it was on track to achieve its C$1B operating cost reduction target and C$1.9B capital cost reduction target by year-end 2020.