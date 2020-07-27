Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY +1.6% ) signs a 10-year power purchase agreement to source renewable electricity equivalent to 15% of the group's current consumption for its industrial and medical gas production assets in Spain.

The agreement is in line with the group's climate objectives to increase purchase of renewable electricity by ~70% by 2025.

Air Liquide will be supplied with renewable electricity equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 15K households from a wind farm that is under development in Andalusia, scheduled to be operational by 2021.